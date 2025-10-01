SGPC holds consultation with AI experts

Amritsar, Oct 1 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday consulted experts on steps to check content that misuses Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to disrespect the Sikh faith.

The meeting, chaired by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, saw experts familiar with AI technology present valuable suggestions, keeping in mind future challenges and the need to stop its misuse.

Providing details about the meeting, Dhami said that the increasing spread of videos and other content on social media, created through AI, which hurt Sikh sentiments is a matter of deep concern.

In view of this, the SGPC convened the consultation to gather inputs from experts in the field, so that a concrete policy can be framed to prevent such misuse, he said.

He said that significant suggestions were received during the meeting, which will be reviewed in the upcoming session of the SGPC's executive committee meeting. He also expressed gratitude to the AI experts who attended the meeting on SGPC's invitation. PTI JMS CHS RT RT