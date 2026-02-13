SGPC holds meeting of experts to discuss AI use in spreading misinformation about Sikhism

Amritsar, Feb 13 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday held a meeting of a sub-committee comprising technical experts here to discuss the issue of the misinformation about Sikh faith circulated using AI tools.

The sub-committee has been constituted by the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

It has been formed to curb the "growing trend of spreading misinformation about 'Sikhi' through Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology" and to prevent the circulation of content on social media that undermines the dignity and sanctity of the faith, the SGPC said.

Those present at the meeting included Sarpreet Singh from Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Gurpal Singh from Khalsa College, and Jagdeep Singh Mallhi and Satinderpal Singh from Guru Nanak Engineering College, among others.

Sharing details, SGPC assistant secretary Harbhajan Singh Vakta said a meeting had earlier been held by the SGPC president with individuals working in the AI field. It aimed to address the issue of misinformation and objectionable content related to Sikh faith being propagated through social media using AI tools.

During Friday's meeting, the experts offered their valuable suggestions, he said.

A report based on the deliberations of the meeting will be submitted to the SGPC president and upon approval, further action will be initiated, according to Vakta.

He added that the members of the sub-committee have expressed their commitment to extend all possible cooperation to the SGPC in this domain in the future as well. PTI JMS SUN PRK PRK