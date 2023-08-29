SGPC objects to 'Yaariyan-2' actor sporting 'kirpan', files police complaint

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) The apex religious body of Sikhs, SGPC, has taken strong objection to actor Meezaan Jafri allegedly wearing a 'kirpan' -- a symbol of Sikh faith -- in a song in the upcoming movie "Yaariyan-2", and also filed a police complaint for hurting religious sentiments.

Though the film's directors claimed that the actor was wearing a 'khukri' (a curved knife) and not a 'kirpan' and that they have no intention to offend or disrespect any religious beliefs, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said that "we are not satisfied with your illogical clarification".

The Jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, Giani Raghbir Singh has also directed the SGPC to take a strict legal action in the matter.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh has filed a complaint with the Amritsar Police Commissioner for hurting religious sentiments, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said.

"We raise our strong objection to these visuals filmed, published in 'Saure Ghar' song of 'Yaariyan 2' film directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru @SapruAndRao, as actor is seen wearing Sikh Kakaar (symbol of Sikh faith) 'kirpan' in a highly objectionable manner which cannot be accepted," the SGPC said on 'X'.

"This has seriously hurt the religious sentiments of Sikh community across the globe. Only an initiated Sikh has the right to wear 'kirpan' as per Sikh Code of Conduct of Akal Takht Sahib and the right given by the Constitution of India," it said.

The directors of the film said they regret any misunderstanding. "We would like to address the concerns regarding the visuals in the song - 'Saure Ghar' from our recent film 'Yaariyan 2'. We would like to clarify that the actor in the song is wearing a 'khukri' and not a 'kirpan'," they said on 'X'.

"In fact the dialogues in the film make it explicitly clear that it is a 'khukri'," they said said, adding that their intention was not to offend any religious beliefs. "We want to emphasise our deep respect for religious sentiments," the directors said.

Reacting to the clarification by the film's directors, the SGPC said, "The Sikhs very well know the shape of a 'kirpan' and a 'khukri', and the way both are worn on one's body. We are not satisfied with your illogical clarification." "Therefore, we are initiating the process of legal action in this case, as the concerned video song is still in public view and continuously hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community," it said.

"The khukri is worn like a pistol on a belt by a person (mostly Gorkha soldiers) authorised to do so, and similarly, the Sikh kirpan is worn on a 'Gatra' (belt) like the actor has done in your Saure Ghar video song," the SGPC said.

Only initiated Sikhs are authorised to wear 'kirpan' according to the mandate of the Sikh Rehat Maryada (code of conduct) of the Akal Takht Sahib and the right under the Constitution of India, it said.

In a statement, SGPC chief Dhami said he has directed SGPC officials to take legal action in this regard.

Dhami said the insult to Sikh 'Kakaars' and Sikh principles cannot be tolerated in any film. The producer, directors, and actor of the film did not do it right by presenting 'Sikh Kakaar Kirpan' against Sikh principles and 'maryada' (conduct), he said.

Despite the fact that everyone knows about Sikh lifestyle, Sikhs are "deliberately teased" by such actions, Dhami said. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB