SGPC officials meet Sikhs injured in Poonch attack

Amritsar, May 9 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee officials on Friday visited the Sikhs who were injured in the recent attack in Poonch.

Meeting them in a hospital here, SGPC Secretary Partap Singh and Darbar Sahib Manager Rajinder Singh Ruby assured the wounded of all possible assistance on behalf of the apex religious body of the Sikhs.

The two met Gurmeet Singh and his son Rajvansh Singh, who are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Partap Singh said that the victims were on their way to Jammu from Poonch when their convoy came under an attack.

One man, a Sikh, was killed in the attack, while Gurmeet Singh, his son Rajvansh Singh, and other family members were seriously injured.