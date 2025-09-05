SGPC panel to draft framework for rehabilitation of flood-affected people in Punjab

Amritsar, Sep 5 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee will work in a policy-driven manner to ensure rehabilitation of flood-affected people in Punjab, its president Harjinder Singh Dhami said on Friday.

A dedicated committee will be formed to draft a framework for this, based on the needs of the flood-affected people, he said in a statement.

The recent floods have caused massive damage across large parts of Punjab, losses that cannot be fully compensated, Dhami said.

He said employees of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have decided to contribute Rs 2 crore towards flood relief efforts, of which Rs 1 crore was disbursed on Friday. The collected funds will be used specifically for the rehabilitation of affected families.

The SGPC president said many regions of Punjab are currently in a miserable condition, with daily life badly affected, "while the government is limiting itself to showcasing efforts on social media rather than delivering immediate relief".

He emphasised that the SGPC, considering this as its duty, has been reaching out with aid to flood victims from day one, and the initiative has turned into a people's movement.

Anticipating the spread of diseases once the water recedes, the SGPC has deployed medical teams from Sri Guru Ramdas Medical University to the affected areas. In addition to this, mosquito-control spraying machines are being sent, and veterinary teams will provide services to protect livestock from diseases, he said.

Dhami also urged the government to provide a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for crops destroyed and to cover other damages, including livestock and homes.

He also thanked all organisations currently serving in the affected areas and appealed that relief materials should match the actual needs of local people. Items such as powdered milk for children, mosquito nets, and other essential supplies are urgently required, he said. PTI JMS SUN RUK RUK