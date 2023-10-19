SGPC passes resolution against SYL canal construction, to stand firmly in favour of Punjab

Amritsar, Oct 19 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Thursday passed a resolution against the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal in Punjab.

Following a meeting of the SGPC's executive committee here, the committee's president Harjinder Singh Dhami said no coercive action or "injustice" on the issue of the waters of Punjab will be tolerated.

The Supreme Court on October 4 asked the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab allocated for construction of a part of the SYL canal in the state and make an estimate about the extent of construction carried out there.

Reacting to the SC direction, Dhami said it is the duty of the state government to represent the rights and interests of its people and firmly register its stand against the SYL.

He said such a situation has arisen only because the Punjab government did not present its stand properly in the court.

Dhami said the executive has clearly resolved that if any injustice is done on the issue of water, the SGPC will stand firmly in favour of Punjab.

He said Punjab is already moving towards the serious problem of dark zones due to the limited availability of canal water and extraction of groundwater through lakhs of tube wells.

Most of the water from Punjab's share is being given to Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi in violation of the international riparian law, he claimed.

“In return, no compensation was given to Punjab either in the past or present. If there is any injustice done on the issue of the waters of Punjab, it will not be tolerated,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the general house session for the annual election of the SGPC president, senior vice-president, junior vice-president, general secretary and the members of the executive committee will be held on November 8 at Teja Singh Samundri Hall located in the SGPC office.

Dhami said according to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act 1925, the office-bearers of the SGPC are elected annually. PTI JMS CHS VSD RHL