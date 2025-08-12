SGPC president slams chief of SAD's breakaway faction

Amritsar, Aug 12 (PTI) SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday lashed out at Giani Harpreet Singh, who became president of the breakaway faction of the Akali Dal, for his alleged remarks about "taking over" the SGPC, calling them an insult to the dignity, tradition, and history of the Sikh institution.

Dhami stressed that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, an apex gurdwara body, serves the 'Panth' (community) with the leadership entrusted by the 'Sangat' and that anyone wishing to serve should do so through elections, not "unethical" means.

He reiterated that Shiromani Akali Dal is the only true 'Panthic' party, it is one and the one holding its symbol is the real successor.

The focus, he said, should be on unity, especially when the 'Panth' faces significant challenges, and not on divisive statements aimed at undermining institutions.

Former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was unanimously elected as the president of the breakaway faction of the SAD in a meeting of the delegate session held in Amritsar on Monday.

The Akal Takht-appointed committee held the delegate session of the breakaway group of the SAD at Gurdwara Burj Akali Phoola Singh in Amritsar.

The rebel Akali leaders called their faction as the "real" Shiromani Akali Dal and dubbed the Sukhbir Badal-led outfit as the "Bhagora dal", which defied the Akal Takht's directive of reviving the SAD on December 2, 2024.

When asked about the name of the faction, Giani Harpreet Singh had said that it would be the SADal. He had also said that they would claim the SAD election symbol and the party office.

Meanwhile, Dhami also gave details regarding the programmes planned to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur.

He said a grand 'Panthic nagar kirtan' will commence from the sacred site associated with the ninth Guru ' Gurdwara Dhobri Sahib in Assam ' on August 21.

Dhami said this nagar kirtan (religious procession), themed "Dharam Het Saaka Jini Keeya" (Who Made Supreme Sacrifice for Faith), will travel through 20 states before concluding at Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 23.

He said the 350th martyrdom anniversary is being observed by the SGPC, with support from the Sikh 'Sangat', in accordance with 'Khalsa' traditions.

In addition to major 'Gurmat' programmes in prominent cities across the country, special Martyrdom Nagar Kirtans will also be held.

The first 'nagar kirtan' will set off from Gurdwara Dhobri Sahib in Assam on August 21.

Sharing details of the first 10 days, Dhami informed that the nagar kirtan will travel from Dhobri Sahib to Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Siliguri, on August 21; Siliguri to Malda on August 22; and Malda to Kolkata on August 23.

In Kolkata, the procession will be held for two days in various areas before reaching Gurdwara Guru Nanak, Asansol (West Bengal) on August 25.

It will then proceed to Jamshedpur (Tata Nagar) on August 26, Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Ranchi (Jharkhand) on August 27, and Takht Sri Harmandar Ji Patna Sahib (Bihar) on August 28. From there, it will travel to Sasaram on August 29, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) on August 30, and depart Varanasi for the next stage on August 31.

Similarly, a second nagar kirtan will be organised from Gurdwara Sri Mattan Sahib, Jammu and Kashmir, on October 5, reaching Sri Anandpur Sahib after passing through various locations.

The third nagar kirtan will commence from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Delhi, on November 25 and conclude at Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 29.

Other events include 'Gurmat' programmes at Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 23, marking the 350th Gurta Gaddi Diwas of Guru Gobind Singh; a student Gurmat programme on November 24; and the main martyrdom anniversary event at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib, on November 25. PTI CHS ZMN