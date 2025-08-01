SGPC removes GNDU V-C from panel for forming service norms of Akal Takht jathedar

Amritsar, Aug 1 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday removed Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Karamjit Singh from the committee formed to frame service norms for the jathedar of Akal Takht, which is the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs.

The decision comes after his recent comments reportedly during a discussion with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat which have been perceived as offensive to the sentiments of Sikhs.

"A video circulating on social media shows Dr Karamjit Singh expressing views aligned with an anti-Sikh ideology during his conversation with the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)," Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Secretary Partap Singh said in a statement.

"In light of objections raised by the Sikh community, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has taken the step to remove Dr Karamjit Singh from the aforementioned committee," he added. PTI JMS SUN AS AS