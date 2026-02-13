SGPC sets up panel to look into distortion of religious text by AI apps

Amritsar: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday constituted a committee to curb the growing trend of spreading misinformation about Sikhi through the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

The panel will also seek to prevent the circulation on the social media any content that undermines the dignity and sanctity of the Sikh faith.

The decision was taken at a meeting of a sub-committee comprising technical experts, constituted by SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Sarpreet Singh from Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Dr Gurpal Singh from Khalsa College, Dr Jagdeep Singh Mallhi from Guru Nanak Engineering College, Dr Satinderpal Singh from Guru Nanak Engineering College, Sardar Harmeet Shah Singh (UK), Dr Sarbjot Singh (UK), SGPC System Administrator S Karmvir Singh, and Information Technology Department in-charge S Shivraj Singh. Dr Harjinder Singh Sandhu (USA) participated in the meeting online.

"AI apps are distorting hymns of the sacred text of Guru Granth Sahib. We raised the issue with the SGPC which promptly constituted the committee to assess the threat of AI," said Sardar Harmeet Shah Singh.

He further said the AI apps were throwing not just the distorted text but also wrong interpretation. "There are chances of the youth who use AI have getting misguided on the religious subjects," added Shah.

Sharing details, SGPC assistant secretary Harbhajan Singh Vakta said a meeting had earlier been held by the SGPC president with individuals working in the AI field to address the issue of misinformation and objectionable content related to the Sikh faith being propagated through social media using AI tools.

Following the decision of the SGPC executive committee, Advocate Dhami constituted a sub-committee of AI experts. In today’s meeting, the experts present offered their valuable suggestions, he added.

Vakta informed that a report based on the deliberations of the meeting will be submitted to the SGPC president after which further action will be initiated.

He added that the members of the sub-committee have expressed their commitment to extend all possible cooperation to the SGPC in this domain in the future as well.