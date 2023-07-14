SGPC to launch YouTube channel for Gurbani broadcast, satellite channel also on the cards

Amritsar: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee will launch its own YouTube channel for the broadcast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple here, the commitee said on Friday.

It will also roll out a satellite channel in the next three months, the commitee added.

The development comes amid a controversy around the telecast of Gurbani from the Darbar Sahib here by the private channel.

The Punjab Assembly, on June 20, had passed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which is aimed at ensuring free-to-air telecast of Gurbani. The move came after the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government approved an amendment to the British-era Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925.

However, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had vehemently opposed the amendment and accused the Punjab chief minister of interfering in its matters.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the apex gurdwara body will roll out its own YouTube channel on July 24 for the live broadcast of Gurbani.

The commitee's agreement with the PTC channel, which is currently telecasting Gurbani from the Sikh shrine, will expire on July 23, Dhami added.

Dhami also said the SGPC will seek a three-month extension from the PTC telecasting live the Gurbani from Harmandar Sahib.

Meanwhile, the SGPC will work on a war footing to launch its own satellite channel, he added.

PTC, a private channel, is often linked to the Badal family.

Last year, the then officiating Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had advised the SGPC to start its own channel.