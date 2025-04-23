SGTB Khalsa College staff association lodges complaint against DUSU president

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The staff association of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College has lodged a complaint against Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri for assaulting faculty and staff members during a confrontation.

The complaint has been filed with the university proctor and police.

Khatri has not issued a statement in response to the allegations.

According to the complaint, Khatri and a group of individuals allegedly unaffiliated with the university entered the college's administrative office without permission to demand installation of water purifiers.

"DUSU president Ronak Khatri and his NSUI (National Students' Union of India) associates forcefully entered the college to insist on installing RO water purifiers, despite being informed that the existing water supply is clean and new purification systems are already in place," the staff association said.

The situation reportedly escalated into a heated argument with staff members.

"When they were asked to maintain decorum, the group began fighting with teaching and non-teaching staff. Three faculty members were physically assaulted and a teacher with a disability was mocked at and attacked," the complaint read.

It further stated that students eventually intervened and escorted Khatri and his group out of the college premises.

Describing Khatri's conduct as "threatening" and "demeaning," the staff association said, "His behaviour mirrors that of a goon and is unbecoming of a student leader. We urge the university to initiate strict action against him." Videos circulating on social media show Khatri speaking to a professor in a wheelchair while some of his companions can be seen shouting at college officials. The incident is said to have turned physical, involving both students and staff.

The college administration confirmed that police were called and Khatri was escorted out of the premises.

This is not the first time Khatri has drawn criticism. Last month, faculty members at Shri Ram College of Commerce filed a complaint against him over alleged misconduct during a dispute concerning stray dogs on campus.

Earlier this year, Khatri led a protest over exam delays, which reportedly led to the resignation of the Dean of the Faculty of Arts after he was heckled.

More recently, Khatri sparked outrage by smearing cow dung on the walls of the Lakshmibai College principal's office in protest against her decision to use cow dung in classrooms as a cooling measure. PTI MHS RUK RUK