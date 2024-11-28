Shaan, Jasleen Royal to perform at 3rd edition of ASEAN India Music Festival

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The 3rd edition of the ASEAN India Music Festival will celebrate 10 years of India's 'Act East Policy' with musical performances by renowned artistes from India and ASEAN countries, including Shaan, Raghu Dixit, Jasleen Royal, Buc Tuong from Vietnam, Chet Kanhchna from Combodia, and Floor 88 from Malaysia.

Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs with Seher India, the music extravaganza will unfold at Purana Qila from November 29.

The festival will be inaugurated by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar along with the heads of missions from all 10 ASEAN member states.

The opening night will feature performances by MRTV Modern Music Band from Myanmar, Chet Kanhchna from Combodia, Buc Tuong from Viet Nam, The Raghu Dixit Project and Shaan.

"Music is much more than just a performance-it’s an expression of our shared humanity, our hopes, and our dreams. The ASEAN India Music Festival is a beautiful reminder that despite our different backgrounds, music has the power to unite us all. It allows us to connect not only as artists but as individuals who are part of a much larger global community," Sanjeev Bhargava, founder director of Seher, said in a statement.

The music festival symbolises the deep cultural ties within the ASEAN-India comprehensive strategic partnership.

"This festival is not just about showcasing talent, but about celebrating the bonds we've built over the years and the new ones we’ll form through the universal language of melody. Let’s forget what lines and borders separate us in this region and come together on this platform of music and celebrate what’s common between us," Bhargava added.

On Saturday, rock band Western Ghats and the dynamic duo Sukriti-Prakriti will take forward the eclectic mix of sounds. The second evening will also see performances by Tropical Hornbills from Brunei Darussalam, Floor 88 from Malaysia, and Television Off from Thailand.

The festival will come to a grand conclusion on Sunday with a performance by Jasleen Royal, Subsonic Eye from Singapore, Milledenials from Indonesia, Taiy Akard from Lao PDR, and Kaia from Philippines. PTI MAH MAH BK BK