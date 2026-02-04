Shab-e-Baraat observed across Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 4 (PTI) The Shab-e-Baraat (night of forgiveness) prayers were held at mosques and shrines across the Kashmir valley on Tuesday night with traditional fervour and devotion, officials said.

However, there were no night-long prayers at Jama Masjid, the historic mosque at Nowhatta here, after authorities closed the mosque and placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.

Elsewhere, Shab-e-Baraat, which is observed two weeks before the onset of the holy fasting month of Ramzan, was observed and special prayers were offered to mark the occasion.

A large number of devotees visited the graves of their ancestors and lit candles there. PTI MIJ MNK MNK