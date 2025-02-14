Shab-e-Baraat observed in Kashmir, no night prayers at Jama Masjid

Srinagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has described as "unfortunate" the security establishment's decision to seal Srinagar's historic Jama Masjid on Shab-e-Baraat, one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar that was observed across Kashmir.

Police on Thursday placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was scheduled to deliver a sermon at Jama Masjid on Shab-e-Baraat, under house arrest. The people present on the premises were asked to leave and the mosque management was informed that there would be no night prayers.

"It is very unfortunate that the security establishment has taken the decision to seal the historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, on one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar -- Shab-e-Baraat," Abdullah said in a post on X.

"This decision betrays a lack in confidence in the people and a lack of confidence in the law-and-order machinery that calm won't prevail without extreme measures. The people of Srinagar deserved better," he added.

Elsewhere, thousands of faithful thronged mosques and shrines to observe Shab-e-Baraat, with the Hazratbal shrine hosting the largest gathering on Thursday night.

The faithful visited the graves of their loved ones and prayed for them.