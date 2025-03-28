Shab-e-Qadar celebrated across Kashmir with religious fervour

Srinagar, Mar 28 (PTI) Shab-e-Qadar, the night of power and blessings, was observed across Kashmir Valley with religious fervour as the revered Hazratbal Shrine in the summer capital here witnessed the largest congregation of devotees, officials said on Friday.

As part of the festivities, and their religious duties, Muslims thronged mosques and shrines across the valley Thursday night for prayers and recitation of the Quran as the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan is about to end.

Hundreds of Muslims gathered at Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake that houses the Holy Relic of Prophet Mohammad, officials said.

Large gatherings were also witnessed at several other mosques and shrines including at Dast-e-Geer Sahib and Sayed Yaqoob Shah shrines.

However, no congregation and prayers were allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta locality of the city as the authorities ordered the closure of the grand mosque, the officials added.

Muslims across the world perform night-long prayers on the 26th night of Ramzan to celebrate the first revelation of Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad.

Preachers and religious scholars highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Prophet Muhammad and urged Muslims to follow the same.