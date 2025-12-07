Shack at Vagator belonging to owners of ill-fated Goa nightclub sealed

Panaji, Dec 7 (PTI) A shack belonging to the promoters of ill-fated Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora, where a devastating fire on Sunday killed 25 persons, has been sealed, an official said.

District officials visited shack 'Romeo Lane' at Vagator beach this evening, after which the sealing action was taken, he informed.

The shack had come up illegally on government owned property, sources said.

Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane Nightclub, under various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

A case was also registered against the manager of the club and the event organisers, while the sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa panchayat, Roshan Redkar, who had issued a trade licence for the premises in 2013, was detained.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire. PTI RPS KRK BNM