Shah, Adityanath attend Ganga Aarti in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), May 11 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat here on Saturday evening along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP's state unit president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh.

Other senior leaders of the party also attended the event. A drone show displaying the development works carried out in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency was also organised on the occasion.

Shah and Adityanath arrived at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Saturday evening.

According to BJP sources, after attending the Ganga Aarti, Shah, Adityanath and Chaudhary held a meeting with the members of the party's Central Election Steering Committee, public representatives and officials to take stock of the preparations for Prime Minister Modi's roadshow and nomination filing in the constituency on May 13 in Varanasi. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD