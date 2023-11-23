Shah, Adityanath, Shinde conduct road shows on last day of campaigning for Rajasthan polls

Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a road show in support of the BJP candidates in Nimbahera in Chittorgarh district and Nathdwara in Rajsamand district on Thursday, the last day of campaigning for the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly polls.

Advertisment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Maharashtra counterpart, Eknath Shinde, too took out road shows in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in different Assembly constituencies of Jaipur.

Shah went to Nimbahera from Jaipur and conducted a four-kilometre road show in support of BJP candidate Srichand Kriplani.

Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi was also present with Shah and Kriplani on a decorated "rath" (chariot) or an open vehicle.

Advertisment

The road show passed through the Mal Godam road, Nehru Park, Chandan Chowk, the bus stand and concluded at the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat circle.

In Nathdwara, Shah conducted a road show in support of BJP candidate Vishhvaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile Mewar royal family and descendant of Maharana Pratap.

Adityanath conducted a road show in the Jhotwara Assembly segment in Jaipur while Shinde was in the Hawa Mahal constituency.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on Saturday and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

The BJP is eyeing to wrest power from the Congress in the state. PTI SDA RC