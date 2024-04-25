Shah appeals people to oust BJD govt. for real development of Odisha

Sonepur (Odisha), Apr 25 (PTI) Alleging that the maximum number of poor people live in Odisha despite it being a mineral-rich state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people to oust the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in the election.

Shah was addressing a rally here at Sonepur under Bolangir Parliamentary Constituency in the western region of the state.

“I appeal to the people of Odisha to send 20 MPs to Lok Sabha and bless the BJP to form a government in Odisha for the overall development of the state,” Shah said.

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in the state.

"Odisha is a mineral-rich state and yet, the maximum number of poor people live here," Shah said.

He also alleged that the state government is being run by officers.

The people of Odisha have been deprived of the Ayushman Bharat scheme as the chief minister thinks Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become popular if it is implemented in the state, Shah claimed. PTI AAM AAM NN