Shah arrives in Chhattisgarh on 2-day visit; to attend Bastar Dussehra's 'Muria Darbar' event

Raipur, Oct 3 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived on Friday night on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh during which he will take part in 'Muria Darbar', a traditional event held as part of the world-famous Bastar Dussehra festival.

Shah landed at Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur in a special plane at around 7.45 pm, where he was welcomed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, Assembly speaker Raman Singh, Deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, among others, an official said.

"As per schedule, Shah is scheduled to reach Jagdalpur town shortly after 12 noon on Saturday. He will offer prayers at Maa Danteshwari Temple there. Thereafter, Shah will attend Muria Darbar programme as part of Bastar Dussehra at around 12:35 pm and interact with priests and tribal community leaders. Later, he will attend the Swadeshi Fair before leaving Jagdalur at 3 pm," the official said.

"A warm welcome to Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji in Chhattisgarh, the sacred land of Mata Kaushalya and the maternal home of Lord Shri Ram. Under your guidance, the state's good governance government is committed to further strengthening the security system and accelerating the pace of development," CM Sai in a post on X.

Shah has frequently underlined the government's resolve to eradicate Naxalism, largely concentrated in the state's Bastar region, by March 2026.

Notably, anti-Naxalite operations intensified in Chhattisgarh after the BJP came to power in 2023. Security forces have gunned down over 450 Naxalites in a string of encounters, mostly centred in the Bastar region, since January last year. PTI TKP BNM