Shah arrives in Chhattisgarh on 2-day visit; to interact with security officials on anti-Naxal ops

Raipur, Apr 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Friday night on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh during which he will interact with top officials of security forces involved in anti-Naxalite operations and attend a cultural event.

Shah landed at Swami Vivekananda Airport Raipur in a special plane at around 9.30 pm and went to a hotel in Nava Raipur.

He was welcomed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, among others.

As per his schedule, the Union Minister will reach Dantewada town at 12.10 pm on Saturday, where he will offer prayers at Maa Danteshwari Temple and attend the closing ceremony of 'Bastar Pandum' festival - a cultural event of the state government.

"Thereafter, Shah will interact with commanders of security forces involved in anti-Naxal operations. He will chair a review meeting on anti-Naxal operations and his departments at a hotel in Naya Raipur at 5.20 pm before leaving for Delhi," an official said.

The Union Home Minister has frequently underlined the government's resolve to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.

Notably, anti-Naxalite operations intensified in Chhattisgarh after the BJP came to power in 2023.

Security forces have gunned down around 350 Naxalites in a string of encounters, mostly centred in the Bastar region, since last January.

In the latest strike, 18 Naxalites, including 11 women, were killed in twin encounters in Bastar region on March 29.

On April 1, Shah said India had achieved a milestone by reducing the number of districts most affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) from 12 to six.

The Narendra Modi government is building a "Sashakt, Surakshit and Samriddh Bharat" with a ruthless approach to Naxalism along with relentless efforts for all-pervasive development, Shah had said.

"Taking a giant stride towards building a Naxal-free Bharat, today our nation achieved a new milestone by significantly reducing the number of districts most affected by Leftwing Extremism to just six from 12," Shah had said in a post on X. PTI TKP BNM