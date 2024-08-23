Shah arrives in Chhattisgarh on 3-day visit; to chair interstate meet on anti-Naxal ops

Raipur, Aug 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived on Friday night on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh during which he will chair a series of meetings on anti-Naxal operations.

Shah landed at Swami Vivekananda Airport here in a special plane shortly after 10 pm and directly went to a hotel in Nava Raipur.

He was welcomed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma and their cabinet colleagues, party MPs and MLAs at the airport.

"Shah is scheduled to visit the ashram of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya in Champaran town of Raipur district on Saturday morning. Later, he will chair a meeting of Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states on interstate coordination. He will then chair a meeting on security and development in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas of the state," an official said.

Anti-Naxal operations have intensified in Chhattisgarh since the BJP came to power in last year's assembly elections. As many as 142 Naxalites have been killed by security forces in the state so far this year.

"On Sunday, Shah will inaugurate an office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Raipur at 10:30 am and chair a review meeting. He will then chair a meeting on the expansion of the cooperative sector in Chhattisgarh," the official added.

It is Shah's first visit to the state in the third term of the Narendra Modi government.