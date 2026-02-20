Shah arrives in Guwahati for second leg of his two-day tour

Guwahati, Feb 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Friday night from Agartala on the second leg of his two-day visit to Assam.

The home minister will spend the night at the state guest house in Koinadhara area here.

Shah was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, some of his cabinet colleagues and senior officials of the state government.

"Hon'ble Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah arrived in Guwahati a short while ago and was accorded a warm welcome by Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr @himantabiswa", the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on X.

Shah will attend CRPF's annual day parade on Saturday at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, being held in the Northeast for the first time.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the new campus of the 10th Assam police battalion at Kachutoli in Sonapur in the afternoon.

On Friday, the home minister launched the second phase of the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) for 17 states in the country from Nathanpur village in Assam's Cachar district.

He also inspected a stretch of the Indo-Bangladesh border in Nathanpur and addressed a public meeting in the village.

This is Shah's third visit since December 29 to poll-bound Assam, where the ruling BJP is aiming to retain power for the third consecutive term.

The elections to the 126-member assembly of the state are likely to be held in March-April. PTI DG NN