Shah arrives in Maharashtra; set to attend events in Nagpur, Nanded and Mumbai

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Nagpur on Sunday night to begin his tour of Maharashtra during which he will attend several events on Monday and Tuesday.

He was welcomed in Vidarbha's largest city by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders.

On Monday morning, Shah will lay the foundation stone of 'Swasti Nivas', a guest house at the National Cancer Institute in Jamtha here, while in the afternoon, he will inaugurate the temporary campus of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and lay the foundation stone for its permanent campus at Chincholi in Kamthi taluka.

Later, he will travel to Nanded to unveil the statue of former Maharashtra chief minister Vasantrao Naik in Anand Nagar. He is then scheduled to address public events there, followed by a meeting at Kusum Auditorium at Shankarrao Chavan Memorial.

In the evening, Shah will attend an inauguration ceremony at Nana-Nani Park in the Industrial Area of Nanded, before addressing a public rally at Nawa Motha Ground.

He will return to Mumbai later in the night.

On Tuesday morning, Shah will take part in the 150th anniversary celebrations of Shri Laxmi Narayan Mandir at Madhav Bagh in the metropolis. In the afternoon, he is scheduled to deliver a special lecture on the 60th death anniversary of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at University of Mumbai's Sir Cowasji Jehangir Hall.

He will depart for Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. PTI ND BNM