Shah arrives on two-day visit to Assam, to hold discussions with BJP core committee on 2026 polls

Guwahati, Aug 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Thursday, beginning his two-day visit to the state, which includes attending the Assam BJP's core committee meeting to discuss issues related to the assembly polls scheduled in the state next year.

Shah, who arrived on a BSF aircraft, was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath International Airport by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, members of his cabinet, and senior officials of the state.

Sarma welcomed him with the traditional Assamese 'gamosa'.

The union home minister left for the state BJP headquarters, where he will attend the meeting of the newly constituted 18-member core committee to discuss and strategise the preparations for the Assam assembly polls in 2026.

''Honoured to welcome Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShahji at Guwahati airport'', the CM posted on X.

''Adarniya Amit Shahji will soon chair the Core Committee meeting of @BJP4Assam and take part in various programmes tomorrow. We look forward to his leadership and counsel'', he said.

Shah earlier said in a post on X, ''leaving for Assam on a two-day tour. Today, will chair the BJP's core committee meeting in Guwahati. In the morning tomorrow will initiate the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory to bolster cyber security in the region along with various other projects.” Later, he will address the 'NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan' and the Birth Centenary Celebration of former CM Golap Borbora, he said.

Replying to the post, Sarma said, ''Your guidance has helped Assam chart new territories in peace and development and we are confident that this visit of yours will further strengthen our resolve to serve the people.'' Earlier, the CM reviewed the arrangements at the Khanapara Veterinary Field where the Panchayat Sammilani will be held on Friday. Sarma also inspected the newly built Raj Bhawan which Shah will inaugurate on Friday morning.

The home minister, after attending the core committee meeting, will have dinner with the BJP members.

''He will discuss the preparation for the forthcoming Assam assembly elections which is very important for the party and the Union home minister takes a keen interest in it'', the chief minister had said on Wednesday.

On Friday, Shah will inaugurate the newly-constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan followed by the E-inauguration of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory and E-Inauguration cum E-foundation laying of various development projects of ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles.

In the afternoon, Shah will attend a convention of the newly elected NDA panchayat members at the 'Panchayat Sanmilan' which will mark the ''sounding of the war bugle'' for the 2026 assembly elections in the state by the national leader.

After this event, he will review the progress of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a 5,000-seat capacity.

In the evening, he will inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of Assam's first non-Congress chief minister, Golap Borbora, before leaving for New Delhi.

“The visit of the Union Minister is very important for us politically, but all the other events are equally important,'' the chief minister said.

Shah was earlier scheduled to visit the state for a day on August 29. PTI DG NN