Shah asks agencies to develop intel coordination strategy with friendly nations

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked central agencies to develop an intelligence coordination strategy, which "must include offensive measures" as well, with friendly nations to detect anti-India organisations and networks.

Delivering the 37th Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture, Shah said merely sharing information is not enough. "We must also ensure that we receive vital intelligence from them." "He emphasised the need to develop an intelligence coordination strategy with friendly nations to detect anti-India organisations and networks, and this strategy must include offensive measures as well," Shah said, according to a government statement.

Simply being alert to anti-national elements causing physical damage is no longer sufficient, he said, underlining the disruptive power of disinformation, misinformation, mal-information and fake news with the help of new technology.

"...we must increase our vigilance regarding the rapid changes happening in areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and cyberspace," he said.

The home minister said attacks on critical infrastructure, cyberattacks, information warfare, psychological warfare, chemical warfare, and the radicalisation of youths have emerged as new challenges.

He expressed confidence that, just as the country's security agencies have faced all challenges until now, they will be able to confront these threats as well with the same readiness and vigilance.

Using misinformation to provoke separatism and communal riots, drug trade via social media, cyber espionage, and cryptocurrency-related issues have now emerged as unique set of challenges, he said.

In order to tackle them, agencies must prepare with new methods, stepping beyond traditional approaches, he said, and stressed on devising "out of the box" solutions, because strategies must change as challenges evolve.

In the current scenario, the impact of the intelligence ecosystem can be divided into four dimensions such as society, sovereignty, security and vigilance, the home minister said, adding seamless communication among these dimensions is essential to ensure the safety of the entire country.

Shah said just one click of a mouse, any the country's critical and digital infrastructure can be damaged.

"In today's context, the meaning of vigilance must evolve. He highlighted that information and data are powerful tools for development, and we must protect them by making radical changes to our traditional methods, modes, and mechanisms," according to the statement.

By "identifying and eliminating threats" in a timely manner, the intelligence ecosystem helps maintain trust and stability within society, he said.

"Security is no longer just about the protection of borders and citizens; we must now expand the definition of security to include new dimensions," he said.

The home minister said there was a need to broaden the Intelligence Bureau's concept of security and prepare for the challenges of the future.

He said in today's era, the scope of sovereignty is no longer limited to territorial boundaries and if "we do not include innovation, technology, the economy, resources, and research and development processes within the definition of sovereignty, we cannot ensure the safety of the country".

Even the slightest lapse in securing these areas would harm our sovereignty, and therefore, it is our duty to protect them, the home minister warned.

In the coming days, the responsibility of preparing and equipping the Intelligence Bureau with the necessary technology will fall on young officers, he said.

Shah stated that India will become the world's third-largest economy by 2027 under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and pointed out that with progress, competition intensifies, threats increase, and obstructive forces emerge.

He said building a robust infrastructure to counter these threats, from headquarters to police stations and constables, with a unified sense of purpose is the responsibility of young officers.

Shah said all potential threats must be visualised and a comprehensive roadmap prepared to safeguard the nation from them.

Inclusive development, along with peace and stability in the country, is only possible if "we reshape our work in accordance with this expanded definition, prepare anew, and remain vigilant", he said.

He said the time has come to use block chain analysis tools for crypto-currency and there was a need to take prompt and decisive action against hoax calls and fake emails, as enemies of the country are successfully creating an atmosphere of fear and terror among the public through these means. PTI ABS TIR TIR