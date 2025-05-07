Shah asks CMs to maintain strict vigil against anti-national propaganda on social media

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked the states having borders with Pakistan and Nepal to maintain a strict vigil on anti-national propaganda initiated by unwanted elements on social and other media platforms.

At a meeting with the chief ministers, DGPs and chief secretaries of such states, Shah said prompt action should be taken against violators, while arrangements should be made to ensure smooth operation of hospitals and the fire brigade and an uninterrupted supply of essential goods.

Asking the states to stop the spread of unnecessary fear among the public and take steps to spread awareness among people against rumours, the home minister said coordination between the local administration, army and paramilitary forces should be further enhanced.

The home minister said strict vigil should be kept on anti-national propaganda by unwanted elements on social and other media platforms and prompt action should be taken against them in coordination with state governments and central agencies, according to a home ministry statement.

He asked the states to keep the SDRF, civil defence, home guards, and NCC, among others, on alert to deal with any situation and make their preparations according to the guidelines issued for the mock drill.

Shah said efforts should be made to ensure public participation through citizens and non-governmental organisations.

He said that every effort should be made to maintain seamless communication, and the security of vulnerable points should also be further strengthened.

The meeting was attended via video conferencing by the lieutenant governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal.

A representative from the Sikkim government, senior officials from the home ministry, including Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tapan Deka, besides others, attended the meeting. PTI ACB RHL