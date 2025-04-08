Shah asks security agencies to work in coordinated manner to achieve goal of terror-free J-K

Srinagar, Apr 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked all security agencies to work in a coordinated manner to consolidate the gains made after the abrogation of Article 370 and achieve the goal of terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a security review meeting in Srinagar, Shah said the Centre is committed to establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and completely eradicating terrorism.

"All agencies should continue to work in a coordinated manner so that the gains made after the abrogation of Article 370 in the Union Territory can be sustained and the goal of 'terror free J-K' can be achieved at the earliest," Shah said.

During the meeting, the Union Home Minister lauded the efforts of security agencies that have led to a significant reduction in terror-related incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youths in terrorist organisations.

He reiterated the "zero-tolerance policy" against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah said that due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government, the entire terror ecosystem nurtured by elements inimical to the country in Jammu and Kashmir has been crippled.

He directed all security agencies to continue efforts with a coordinated approach to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also stressed that the implementation of the "Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan must be ensured in mission mode".

The Home Minister said that the Modi government is providing all resources necessary to achieve this goal.

Shah also reviewed the preparations for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, scheduled from July 3 to August 9 this year, and directed agencies concerned to take all necessary action for conducting the pilgrimage peacefully.

Earlier, chairing a development review meeting, Shah said that the Modi government is working with an unwavering resolve towards building a developed Jammu and Kashmir.

"The tireless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are ushering in a new era of prosperity for every citizen through development and welfare initiatives," Shah said, adding that Jammu and Kashmir is accelerating on the path of growth in every sector.

The minister said the untiring efforts of the Modi government to accelerate the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir have resulted in comprehensive changes in all sectors in the Union Territory.

During the review meeting, the achievements of the Union Territory in the fields of power, connectivity, industry, tourism and agriculture were highlighted before the Union Home Minister.

Apart from this, details of the financial assistance given to Jammu and Kashmir so far by the Union Home Ministry and the financial assistance allocated to the Union Territory under various heads in the financial year 2024-25 were also part of the presentation.

The Home Minister directed agencies to take all necessary steps to further accelerate the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir so that the full potential of the Union Territory can be utilised.

Shah later returned to the national capital after this three-day visit to J-K.

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were present at the development review meeting, which was also attended by top officials from the Union Home Ministry and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Chief Minister Abdullah, however, was not part of the security review meeting which was attended by top officials from police and other security forces agencies including the Army, officials said.

Shah, who had arrived in the Valley on Monday evening, met several people including leaders from the BJP and allied parties like the JD(U).

Immediately after his arrival on Monday, the home minister visited the house of Kirti Chakra awardee Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Muzammil Bhat who laid down his life battling terrorists in 2023.

He spent nearly 20 minutes with the slain police officer's father, retired Inspector General of Police Ghulam Hassan Bhat, before heading to Raj Bhawan.

Posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra, Bhat was among the four security personnel who died battling terrorists in the dense forests surrounding Gadool village of Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in September 2023.

Security was beefed up across Kashmir during Shah's visit with armed personnel deployed in large numbers. PTI SSB MIJ -- RT RT