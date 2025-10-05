Shah assured of aid for flood-affected Maharashtra farmers: Ajit Pawar

Ahilyanagar, Oct 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said Union Minister Amit Shah is positive about the Centre extending all the help to the state for relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected farmers.

Speaking at the launch of a biogas facility at the Shankarrao Kolhe Cooperative Sugar factory, Pawar said the Mahayuti government is committed to protecting the interests and ensuring the welfare of farmers.

Home Minister Shah has assured help for the relief and rehabilitation of farmers who have suffered losses due to rains and floods in the state last month.

Pawar described the biogas facility as a historic step in innovation in the cooperative sector and urged farmers to emulate the initiative, which will give them an alternative source of income.

He said at least 12 tonnes of CNG can be produced daily at the facility, and will be sold to fuel companies.

The facility has been set up at a cost of Rs 55 crore, and the Centre has also helped in the initiative, he said.

Farmers will become energy producers, he said.

Pawar said Amit Shah has assured that assistance will be given to farmers through the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) for such projects. PTI MR ARU