Shah celebrates Uttarayan in Gujarat, takes part in kite festival

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday began his three-day visit to Gujarat, enjoying a kite-flying session with locals to mark Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayan in the state.

Shah tried his hand at kite-flying on the terrace of Shantiniketan Apartments in the Memnagar area of the city in the morning, a state government release said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, city mayor Pratibha Jain, deputy mayor Jatin Patel, and local BJP leaders and councillors.

Shah, his wife Sonalben, and son Jay also offered prayers at Jagannath Temple in the Jamalpur area of the city, the release said.

The Union minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for a new police station building and 920 apartments in the Ghatlodia area during the day.

On Wednesday, Shah will lay the foundation stone for a barrage on the Sabarmati River near Ambod village and will virtually inaugurate a circuit house in Mansa in Gandhinagar from the spot, the release said.

According to the release, he will launch a project to convert a two-lane road connecting Sanand with Kalol into a four-lane road. In the afternoon, he will address people at Kalol after inaugurating an auditorium on the campus of Kalol Taluka Kelavani Mandal, an educational institute.

Shah will inaugurate a railway underbridge near Saij village of Gandhinagar and Gujarat's first bone bank at Krishna Shalby Multi-Specialty Hospital in the Bopal area of the city in the evening, it was stated.

On January 16, Shah will visit Vadnagar town in Mehsana district to inaugurate a host of projects, including a museum and a sports complex.

He will also address a gathering at Science College, visit Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, and participate as a chief guest at the 18th convocation of Ganpat University in Mehsana.

Shah will launch a fast-track immigration programme for all international airports from Sardar Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad in the evening, the release said.