Shah chairs Assam BJP's core committee meeting for 2026 assembly polls

Guwahati, Aug 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the Assam BJP's core committee meeting here on Thursday evening to chalk out the poll strategy and review preparations for the assembly elections in 2026.

Shah arrived in the city on a two-day visit to the state, amid heavy rainfall, which led to a delay in reaching the party headquarters situated in Bashistha area.

''Chaired the Assam BJP's core committee meeting at the state BJP HQs in Guwahati,” he said in a post on X.

''Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Assam. Each and every Karyakarta of the BJP should dedicate themselves to building a prosperous Assam,'' Shah said.

State party president Dilip Saikia said that Shah had ''given us encouragement and inspired us for the polls''.

The meeting was attended by all 18 members of the newly constituted core committee, which included Saikia, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, BJP national secretary and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, state ministers Ashok Singhal, Ranoj Pegu and Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

The special invitee to the committee and state party in-charge Harish Dwivedi also attended the meeting.

There was, however, no media briefing after the meeting.

Sarma had posted a photograph of the members seated before the start of the meeting, with the caption 'Team BJP is all set for the big battle'. PTI DG RBT