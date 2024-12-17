Shah, CM changing versions over cause of Manipur violence: Cong

Imphal, Dec 17 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh of making “self-contradictory statements” as well as changing their versions for the reasons behind the ethnic violence in the state.

The party also claimed that these “contradictions and confusions” are factors for the failure of the government to bring peace and normalcy in the northeastern state which witnessed the death of 250 people in clashes between Meiteis and Kukis since May last year.

“In a recent interview, Shah stated that the turmoil in Manipur is an ethnic clash between two communities. Singh has previously pointed to illegal infiltrators from Myanmar to be the reason behind the violence,” state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra said.

Keisham recalled that Shah, in response to a no-confidence motion in August 2023 had stated that the problem started after the Manipur High Court passed an order related to the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST list, but after a few months accused infiltrators of being involved in the violence.

These statements revealed the self-contradiction of the union home minister, Keisham alleged.

The Congress leader also claimed that the chief minister had stated at the beginning of the violence that it was due to failure of law and order and intelligence lapses, but later put the blame on illegal immigrants.

“In his speech on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on Monday, Singh stated that he has not received any intelligence inputs in the last 15 months. Is he not the CM who holds the home portfolio?” Keisham said in a press conference.

The statement of the chief minister revealed his “incompetence and confusion” in maintaining law and order situation in the state, he alleged, claiming Singh lacked the vision to bring peace and normalcy to the state.

“Singh should control the state intelligence department and coordinate with central agencies through Amit Shah as it is a double engine govt. If he is unable to control the state agencies, he is not to be chief minister. He has no responsibility to the state,” Keisham said.

To a question, the state Congress chief said, “The MLAs and ministers demanding separate administration (for Kukis) are BJP legislators and they continue to be ministers. The double-engine government should answer this. The Congress stands for unity and integrity of the state.” PTI COR NN