Shah condoles demise of former Union minister Patil

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday condoled the demise of former Union minister Shivraj Patil, and said he was known for his vast knowledge of public affairs and dedicated service.

Patil passed away at his home town Latur in Maharashtra on Friday morning. He was 90. In a message on X, Shah said, "Saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar Ji. With a career spanning several decades, Patil Ji was known for his vast knowledge of public affairs and his dedicated service. Heartfelt condolences to his family members and well-wishers." Born on October 12, 1935, Patil began his political journey as the president of Latur municipality between 1966 and 1970 and was subsequently elected as an MLA for two terms.

He then went on to win the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times and was the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996.

The Congress leader held several portfolios, including that of defence, commerce, and science and technology at the Centre.

Patil was the Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008. He resigned after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

He was the governor of Punjab and also served as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.