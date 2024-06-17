Amit Shah condoles loss of lives in West Bengal train accident

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in West Bengal, and wished for speedy recovery of those injured.

At least 15 people were killed and around 60 others injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal, police said.

"The train accident that happened in New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal is very sad. I express my condolences to those who lost their family members in this unfortunate accident and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said on X in Hindi and Bangla.