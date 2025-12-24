Shah congratulates ISRO on successful launch of 'Bahubali' rocket

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on its heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, successfully placing a US communication satellite into orbit and said this demonstrates the mettle of India's scientists.

LVM3-M6, nicknamed 'Bahubali' for its heavylift capability, injected the 6,100 kg BlueBird Block-2 satellite into its intended orbit in a textbook launch.

The satellite is part of a constellation of global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) mission to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite that would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere at all times.

In a message posted on X, Shah said, "Congratulations to Team ISRO on the successful LVM3-M6 launch. The US spacecraft, Bluebird Block-2 that was lifted off today to provide enhanced communication across the world demonstrates the mettle of our scientists in transforming India's space prowess into commercial success, fulfilling Modi Ji's vision of making India a global destination for space technology." LVM3-M6 carried the communication satellite as part of a commercial deal between NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO, and US-based AST SpaceMobile.