Shah congratulates ITBP personnel for success in summiting Mount Makalu

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated the personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for their success in summiting Mount Makalu, the fifth highest peak in the world.

Shah said braving extreme weather conditions, the ITBP personnel unfurled the 'Tiranga' at the peak of the mountain and carried out a cleanliness drive inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swacch Bharat Abhiyan' and removed 150 kg of garbage.

"Congratulations to the ITBP jawans on their stellar success in summiting Mount Makalu, the fifth highest peak in the world," he wrote on 'X'.

The home Minister also applauded the ITBP personnel for their courage and commitment.

Mount Makalu is located in the Mahalangur range of the Nepal Himalayas.