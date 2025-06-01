Shah dials Assam CM, enquires about flood situation

Guwahati, Jun 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has enquired about the flood situation in Assam and offered all possible assistance to the state to deal with the situation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. Shah had dialled Sarma earlier in the day to take stock of the situation in Assam, where eight people have died due to floods and landslides.

“Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji called me a short while ago to enquire about the floods in Assam and has offered all possible assistance to deal with the ongoing situation,” the CM said in a post on X.

“I have briefed him on the measures being taken and we are grateful for his concern and support,” Sarma said.

Over 78,000 people have been affected in more than 15 districts due to the flood, officials said.

Road transport, and train and ferry services have also been hit due to the inundation caused by heavy rain across the state over the last few days. PTI SSG RBT