Shah dials Assam CM to discuss flood situation

Guwahati, Jul 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about the flood situation in the state and assured him of all assistance to the people in these challenging times.

The chief minister thanked him for his concern and support.

''On account of the heavy rains, a flood-like situation has occurred in Assam. Spoke with Assam CM Shri@himantabiswaji about the ongoing situation,'' Shah posted on X.

The NDRF and the SDRF are working on a war footing, providing relief and rescuing the victims, he said.

''PM Shri@narendramodi ji stands firmly with the people of Assam and is committed to providing all possible assistance to the state in these challenging times,'' Shah added.

Replying to the post, Sarma said, ''Hon'ble Home MinisterShri @AmitShah ji, thank you so much for your concern and support. The government led by Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has been providing us with constant support and guidance to overcome this challenge''.

Assam is reeling under devastating floods which have affected a population of over 24.50 lakh in 30 districts and claimed 64 lives due to the deluge, storms and landslides.