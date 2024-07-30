Shah expresses deep concern over Wayanad landslides

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday voiced deep concern over the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, and said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting search and rescue operations on a war footing.

Shah also said that a second team of the NDRF is on its way to further strengthen the operation.

"Deeply concerned by the incidents of landslides in Wayanad, Kerala. The NDRF is conducting search and rescue operations on a war footing.

"The second team is on its way to further strengthen the response operation. My condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he wrote on X.

Eight people, including three children, died in the landslides that hit Kerala's hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday, according to officials.