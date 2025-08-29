Shah failed to fulfil promises made to Assam: Congress

Guwahati, Aug 29 (PTI) Alleging that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has failed to fulfil the promises he made to the people of Assam, the opposition Congress on Friday sought to know what has been done over the implementation of the Assam Accord and solving the waterlogging of Guwahati in the last five years.

Addressing a press conference, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi claimed that Shah only indulged in rhetoric during his visit to the state.

"Amit Shah had said in the Parliament, when the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was being passed during his last term, that the Assam Accord will be implemented and identity of the Assamese people will be protected," he said.

"He had also promised to implement the Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma report on Clause 6 of the Accord, which deals with constitutional safeguards, without changing a word. But what has been done about it?" he asked.

Bordoloi said five years ago, Shah had promised that the "artificial flooding" of Guwahati would be solved and ponds would be dug to deal with it.

Referring to massive waterlogging in the city over the last two days due to rain, he said, "Did Shah take an alternative route to the city yesterday to avoid the waters?" Bordoloi also claimed that official protocol was broken with Shah inaugurating the new wing of the Raj Bhavan.

He said that as per the protocol of hierarchy, the governor is in the fourth position, while a Union cabinet minister comes at seventh place.

"In such a scenario, it was inappropriate for a person in a lower post to inaugurate the new wing in the presence of the governor," he claimed. PTI SSG SOM