Shah gives pep talk to BJP workers in north Bihar ahead of assembly polls

Patna, Sep 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a pep talk to BJP workers in north Bihar for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in the run-up to the assembly polls, which are expected to be announced soon.

According to state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, Shah was on a tour of Samastipur and Araria districts before winding up his two-day tour of Bihar.

"Yesterday, Shah held a meeting at Bettiah in West Champaran, followed by a brainstorming session at the party's state headquarters here. He gave us the mantra for NDA's victory in the upcoming polls", Jaiswal told reporters.

During the meeting, Shah addressed party workers drawn from about ten districts on average, he said.

"Today his meetings are scheduled in Sarairanjan (Samastipur) and Forbesganj (Araria)", Jaiswal said.

Shah, the former national president of the BJP and widely regarded as the principal strategist of the party, is on his second tour of Bihar in less than a fortnight.

He was last seen here on September 18-19, when he had addressed party conclaves in Rohtas and Begusarai districts and called upon BJP cadres to bust the Congress' narrative of "vote theft", by "visiting every doorstep" to convey the message "Bihar will be left teeming with infiltrators if the INDIA bloc came to power". PTI NAC BDC