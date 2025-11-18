Shah grants sanction to proceed against Zubeen death accused, Assam Police to file charge sheet: CM

Guwahati, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday granted sanction under Section 208 of the BNSS to the Assam government to proceed against those linked to the death of Zubeen Garg, allowing the state police to file the charge sheet, Chief Minister Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The development came on the birth anniversary of the cultural icon of Assam on Tuesday.

"On this very day, the Hon'ble Union Home Minister Sri @AmitShah Ji has granted the required sanction under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to proceed against the accused linked to Zubeen's death in Singapore," Sarma posted on X.

"Section 208 of BNSS, in simple language, says: If a crime is committed outside India, the case can be taken up by the court only after the central government gives prior sanction," he said.

"This sanction is therefore a crucial legal step, allowing us to file charge sheet and move forward firmly and lawfully for trial of the case," Sarma added.

Garg died in Singapore, where he had gone to participate in the North East India Festival (NEIF), on September 19 and after his cremation, multiple FIRs were filed, with the state government constituting a Special Investigating team (SIT) under the CID to investigate the cases.

Subsequently, seven persons, including festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, his manager Siddhartha Sharma and others, were arrested in this connection. PTI DG ACD