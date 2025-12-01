Shah greets BSF on its raising day

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has always upheld the honour of the nation and shielded the well-being of the citizens with Himalayan resolve and steely valour, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

Extending greetings to the force, that guards borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, on its raising day, the Union minister of home affairs in a post on 'X' said,"Warm greetings to BSF personnel and their families on their Raising Day." "A force synonymous with fiery patriotism, the @BSF_India as always upheld the honour of the nation and shielded the well-being of the citizens with Himalayan resolve and steely valour," he said in the post.

He further said that the undying flame of patriotism that the BSF has kept alight with their supreme sacrifice will continue to show the path to generations of Indians.

"Salutations to the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," Shah added.

With 193 battalions and more than 2.76 lakh personnel, the BSF protects and monitors the entire 2,279 km border with Pakistan and the 4,096 km border with Bangladesh besides rendering a variety of duties in the country's internal security domain. PTI ABS ABS OZ OZ