Shah greets citizens on second anniversary of Ram Lalla idol consecration

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday greeted citizens on the second anniversary of the consecration of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

"Jai Shri Ram! On this very auspicious tithi, two years ago, a wait of 500 years came to an end, and Shri Modi performed the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple," Shah said in a post on X.

"Heartfelt greetings to everyone on the second anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha'. This temple, a symbol of the restoration of the ideals and life values of Lord Shri Ram, will continue to be an unparalleled source of inspiration for the struggle to protect dharma, for sacrifice in the cause of cultural self-respect, and for dedication to the preservation of heritage," he said.

"On this sacred occasion, I pay my respects to all the martyrs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement," he said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals were conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 12th day (Dwadashi) of the Hindu month of 'Pausha' of the waxing moon, on January 22, 2024.

This year, the 12th day of 'Pausha' falls on December 31.