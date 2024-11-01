Shah greets people of Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, MP on statehood day

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on their statehood day, saying they had contributed immensely to nation-building.

Advertisment

In separate messages on X, Shah expressed hope that the states would continue the journey of progress and development uninterrupted in the coming years.

"Best wishes to our sisters and brothers in Andhra Pradesh on their statehood day. With its vibrant culture and rich literary traditions, Andhra Pradesh has made Bharat proud by its immense contribution to nation-building. May the state touch new heights of development," he said.

Best wishes to our sisters and brothers in Andhra Pradesh on their statehood day. With its vibrant culture and rich literary traditions, Andhra Pradesh has made Bharat proud by its immense contribution to nation-building. May the state touch new heights of development.



ఆంధ్ర… pic.twitter.com/8s9GaJBcmC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 1, 2024

Advertisment

Expressing heartfelt greetings to the "sisters and brothers" in Karnataka on "Rajyotsava", the home minister said that as proud inheritors of a glorious heritage, the people of Karnataka had contributed immensely to enhancing the nation's pride.

Heartfelt greetings to our sisters and brothers in Karnataka on the occasion of Rajyotsava. As proud inheritors of a glorious heritage, the people of Karnataka have contributed immensely to enhancing the nation's pride. Praying for the state’s continued progress.



ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ… pic.twitter.com/lcaQybiDbk — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 1, 2024

Advertisment

"Praying for the state's continued progress," he said.

Conveying warm greetings to the people of Kerala on the occasion of the state's formation day, also known as "Piravi", Shah said Kerala had strengthened Bharat over the years by leveraging its unique cultural heritage.

Advertisment

"May God bless the state to prosper further," he said.

Warm greetings to our sisters and brothers in Kerala on the occasion of Piravi. Over the years, Kerala has strengthened Bharat by leveraging its unique cultural heritage. May God bless the state to prosper further.



കേരളപ്പിറവി നാളിൽ നമ്മുടെ സഹോദരി സഹോദരന്മാർക്ക് ഊഷ്മളമായ ആശംസകൾ… pic.twitter.com/EME0Cvonw9 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 1, 2024

Advertisment

Extending greetings to the residents of "Veerbhoomi" Haryana on its foundation day, the home minister said the hardworking farmers of the state, the soldiers dedicated to the nation's defence, and the energetic sportspersons were playing a leading role in accelerating the country's development journey.

They are making the country secure and bringing glory to it on global platforms, he said.

"The way Haryana has been progressing on the path of development and progress for the last decade, I wish that this journey of prosperity continues uninterrupted," he said in Hindi.

Advertisment

वीरभूमि हरियाणा के स्थापना दिवस की सभी प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। प्रदेश के मेहनतकश किसान, राष्ट्ररक्षा के लिए समर्पित जवान और ऊर्जावान खिलाड़ी देश की विकास यात्रा को गति देने, सुरक्षित बनाने और वैश्विक मंचों पर गौरव दिलाने में अग्रणी भूमिका निभा रहे हैं। बीते एक दशक से… pic.twitter.com/NOsTXK0waF — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 1, 2024

Shah also conveyed his greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh, which he said was full of the beauty of tribal culture and mineral wealth.

Advertisment

"I wish that the journey of preservation and promotion of tribal culture and art in Chhattisgarh continues at an uninterrupted pace and the state reaches the pinnacle of development and progress," he said.

जनजातीय संस्कृति की खूबसूरती और खनिज संपदा से परिपूर्ण छत्तीसगढ़ के बहनों-भाइयों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ। छत्तीसगढ़ में जनजातीय संस्कृति और कला के संरक्षण-संवर्धन की यात्रा अविरल गति से जारी रहे और प्रदेश विकास व प्रगति के शिखर पर पहुँचे, ऐसी कामना करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/TtlIETEYu6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 1, 2024

The home minister extended greetings to "all the sisters and brothers" of Madhya Pradesh, which he called the land of cultural centres, spiritual heritage and natural beauty.

"Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a golden period of preservation of its rich cultural heritage and public welfare works. I wish for all round development of the people of the state," he said.