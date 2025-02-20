Shah greets people of Arunachal, Mizoram on statehood day

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day, saying the two states have made immense contributions to India's growth.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram got the status of a state on this day in 1987.

"Warm wishes to our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on statehood day. Gifted with natural beauty and cultural diversity Arunachal Pradesh has made immense contributions to Bharat's growth. May the state touch new heights," Shah wrote on 'X'.

In another post, the home minister extended greetings to "our sisters and brothers" of Mizoram on statehood day.

"Blessed with a rich heritage the people of Mizoram have always made the nation proud. I pray for the continued growth of the state," he said.