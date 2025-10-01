Shah hails cabinet's decisions to increase central govt employees' DA; widen Assam highway

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's decision to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent, saying it is a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the central government employees and their family members on the eve of Vijaya Dashami.

Shah also lauded the cabinet's decision to widen and improve the existing carriageway of the Kalibor-Numaligarh section of National Highway-715 in Assam to four lanes.

"On the eve of Vijaya Dashami, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has given a big gift to central government employees and their family members. Today, the Union Cabinet has approved an additional 3-per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief. This decision, effective from July 1, 2025, will benefit approximately 49.19 lakh central government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners," Shah said in a post in Hindi on X.

On the four-laning of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715, he said the decision will accelerate Modi's vision for Assam's fast economic growth by enhancing the flow of people, goods and services, while at the same time, further elevating the stature of Numaligarh as a pillar of India's energy sufficiency. PTI ACB RC