Shah hails decision to create new autonomous body 'Mera Yuva Bharat'

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the nod for the new autonomous body 'Mera Yuva Bharat' and said the ideas, aspirations and diligence of the youths will unite on this platform.

The Union Cabinet, headed by Modi, has approved the establishment of 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat) to serve as an overarching enabling mechanism to ensure youth-led development in the country.

"The new autonomous body 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat) approved by the Union Cabinet today will be a pool of our youth power which will fuel India's growth into a new future. The primary objective of this platform is youth development," Shah wrote on 'X'.

"The ideas, aspirations and diligence of our youth will unite on this platform which will open for them access to the entire government and the opportunity to contribute to nation-building. My heartfelt gratitude to PM @narendramodi Ji for this visionary decision," he said.

The new autonomous body will be dedicated to the nation on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

'MY Bharat' will provide equitable access to youths to actualise their aspirations and build a developed India by utilising their energy, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

It seeks to harness the immense energy of the youths for nation-building as it will help achieve youth-led development through 'Kartavya Bodh' (sense of duty) and 'Seva Bodh' (sense of service) during 'Amrit Kaal', he said.

The platform will benefit youths in the age group of 15-29 years, in line with the definition of 'Youth' in the National Youth Policy and will help their participation in various government initiatives voluntarily, Thakur added. PTI ACB IJT