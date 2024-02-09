Shah hails decisions to give Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, Swaminathan

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the decision to confer Bharat Ratna on former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh as well as agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan and said it is a testament to the nation's profound sense of gratitude towards the great souls.

The announcements of Bharat Ratna to Rao, Singh and Swaminathan were made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government had earlier announced the country's highest civilian honour for L K Advani and Karpoori Thakur.

"Bharat Ratna to Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Garu is a befitting tribute to the legendary statesman who shaped the history of our nation with an iconoclastic vision, intellect, and statesmanship. The contributions of PV Narasimha Rao Ji in navigating our economy safely through one of the most turbulent times to an era of inclusive progress will always be remembered.

"As we celebrate the versatile leadership of PV Narasimha Rao Ji, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for the decision to honour the political and intellectual giant with the most prestigious award," Shah wrote on X.

He also said he was extremely happy that Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna.

He said Singh, who was dedicated to farmers throughout his life, did many works for the welfare of farmers.

"Chaudhary Saheb remained dedicated to preserving democratic values ​​throughout his life and he fought the Emergency boldly. Through his decisions, he told the entire country that a farmer's son can take decisions ranging from the country's livelihood to policy. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for honouring crores of farmers and hardworking people of the country through the honour of Chaudhary Saheb," he said in another post in Hindi.

On Swaminathan, Shah said an academician par excellence, his quests not only led to ground breaking research works but also shaped numerous brilliant minds to continue the legacy.

"Honouring the illustrious Dr MS Swaminathan Ji with the Bharat Ratna is a testament to our nation's profound sense of gratitude towards the great souls who laid the foundation of its progress. Our history remembers Swaminathan Ji as a rare genius whose scientific prowess accomplished the Herculean task of leading our nation from an era of food crisis to food security... On this momentous occasion, I thank PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for the historic decision to adorn our icon with the highest civilian award," he said in another post. PTI ACB ZMN