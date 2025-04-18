Shah hails inclusion of Gita, Natyashastra in UNESCO's Memory of World Register

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the inclusion of Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra in the UNESCO's Memory of the World Register, and said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharat has made incessant efforts to enshrine its cultural wisdom at the centre of global welfare.

Shah also said that the world treasures Bharat's wisdom.

"Congratulations to every Indian on the grand occasion of the Gita and Natyashastra being included in the UNESCO's Memory of the World Register," he wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said the scriptures depict the ancient wisdom of Bharat that has showed light to humanity to make the world better and lives more beautiful since time immemorial.

"Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Bharat has made incessant efforts to enshrine our cultural wisdom at the centre of global welfare. This is a great recognition of these efforts," he said.

Manuscripts of Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra are among 74 new documentary heritage collections that have been added to UNESCO's Memory of the World Register.

The register consists of books, manuscripts, maps, photographs, sound or video recordings as a documentary heritage of humanity. The development comes on World Heritage Day on April 18. PTI ACB DV DV